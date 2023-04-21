Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: 5,102 nominations filed by 3,632 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Poll campaigns intensify in Karnataka

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate. Meanwhile, all political parties intensified their poll campaign as around 3 weeks are to go for the voting in Karnataka.