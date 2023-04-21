Friday, April 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: 5,102 nominations filed by 3,632 candidates
Live now

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: 5,102 nominations filed by 3,632 candidates

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Pollsters said there is a direct fight between the ruling BJP and Congress. However, JD-S may appear as a kingmaker like in the last election.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: April 21, 2023 9:32 IST
Poll campaigns intensify in Karnataka
Image Source : INDIA TV Poll campaigns intensify in Karnataka

Karnataka elections 2023 updates: Over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate. Meanwhile, all political parties intensified their poll campaign as around 3 weeks are to go for the voting in Karnataka.

Live updates :Karnataka elections 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 21, 2023 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Over 40 kg gold seized from Tarikere constituency

    he Election Commission has seized over 40 kilograms of gold and more than 20 kg silver with a combined worth of Rs 23. 51 crore in Tarikere Assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district ahead of elections in Karnataka next month, the poll body said on Thursday. The EC's flying surveillance teams confiscated 40. 59 kg gold and 20. 7 kg silver in the Assembly segment in the poll-bound state.

  • Apr 21, 2023 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Only Lingayat will become CM in Karnataka: Arun Singh spells out BJP's 'universal truth'

    The BJP sought to fend off criticism of its treatment of Lingayat leaders as party national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Thursday said only a leader from the community will become Chief Minister in the state and revealed that it is a "universal truth" in the party. His categorical statement came a day after Lingayat leaders of the BJP raised the pitch with a campaign to name a leader from the community for the CM post in the poll-bound state to counter the Congress' narrative of branding the ruling party as "anti-Lingayat".

  • Apr 21, 2023 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni approaches HC to enter Dharwad

    After a Special Court in Bengaluru rejected the request of Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni seeking permission to visit his constituency, he on Thursday approached the High Court. Kulkarni is the main accused in the murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda in 2016 and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on the condition that he would not be allowed to enter Dharwad without the permission of the jurisdictional court. An Additional City Civil and Session Court, a Special Court for people's representatives, had on Monday rejected the application of Kulkarni seeking permission to visit the consitutency.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News