Karnataka Elections 2023: NCP releases first list of candidates; Ajit Pawar's name excluded

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Elections 2023: NCP releases first list of candidates

Karnataka Elections 2023 : The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced its first list of candidates on Friday for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections scheduled to be held next month. The party also announced the name of star campaigners along with the name Of the candidates.

NCP will be fielding Uttam Raosaheb Patil from Nipani, Mansoor Saheb Bilagi from Devar Hippargi, Zameer Ahmed Inamdar from Baswan Bagewadi, Kullapa Chavan from Nagthan, Hari R from Yelburga, former minister R Shankar from Ranebennur, Suguna K from Hagri Bommanahalli, S Y M Masood Foujdar from Virajpeth and Rehana Bano from Narsimharaja.

Recently, the Sharad Pawar-led party lost its status as a national party while the Election Commission granted national party status to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

NCP contested 14 seats in 2018

During the 2018 polls, NCP contested 14 seats in Karnataka. Recently, the Election Commission had downgraded the status of the NCP to a regional party withdrawing its national party recognition.

Notably, political parties in Karnataka including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) are engaged in a spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Election 2023: KS Eshwarappa receives call from PM Modi; Congress takes jibe

ALSO READ | Karnataka: BJP slams Congress for appointing 'Atiq praiser' Imran Pratapgarhi as star campaigner