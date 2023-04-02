Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Karnataka Elections 2023: JD(S) MLA Sivalinge Gowda resigns, likely to join Congress.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Araseekere JD(S) MLA Sivalinge Gowda tendered his resignation as a Member of the Legislative Assembly today (April 2). After serving it for many years, one more JDS leader left the JD(S) party. KM Sivalinge Gowda who is JD(S) MLA from Arsikere constituency resigned ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and is likely to join Congress.

Sivalinge Gowda submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde in Shirasi in the presence of other party members. More than 300 supporters had arrived with Shivalinge Gowda while he was going for resignation.

In recent past days, he had been maintaining distance from the party. With Congress, he is likely to be a candidate from Arsikere in the upcoming polls.Gowda is the third JD(S) MLA to quit the party in the last few days.

Earlier Gubbi MLA SR Srinivashad resigned on March 27 and joined the Congress while MLA from Arkalgud A T Ramaswamy quit the party and joined BJP.

