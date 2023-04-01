Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Kolar on April 9; BJP hopes of clear majority

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Kolar on April 9

Karnataka Elections 2023: In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the 'Jai Bharat rally' in Kolar district on April 9. According to reports, the former Wayanad MP will visit the poll-bound Karnataka a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to visit the state.

Notably, Gandhi's visit to the southern state is being seen as an indication of the Congress seeking to make a political issue of his disqualification from Lok Sabha. Further, he is also likey to visit Wayanad in Kerala on April 11.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified following his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remarks made in Kolar in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

'Rahul Gandhi is voice of the people': Karnataka Congress

"Sh. @RahulGandhi will be in Kolar on 9th April and address the Jai Bharat Mega Rally there. On 11th April, he will visit Wayanad. He is the voice of the people, you can never silence him. This voice will only get louder and stronger," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a tweet.

Karnataka CM stokes optimism about BJP's win

Ahead of the elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed hope that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a clear majority in the upcoming polls. He said BJP is in the process of deciding its candidates for the election and they will be declared soon.

Referring to Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister said they "rejected him in 2018 and will reject him this time too. We will definitely give strong competition in Varuna," he said. "People are of the opinion that Vijayendra should contest. Yediyurappa will finally take a decision," he added.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With inputs from ANI)