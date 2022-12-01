Exclusive: AAP a non-starter in Gujarat, says BJP chief JP Nadda | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP National President JP Nadda waves at supporters during a roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP President JP Nadda has said that people's blessings are with the BJP as they are happy to see development in Gujarat and want PM Modi to take it further. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, JP Nadda said people will take one-sided decisions in favour of the BJP in these elections. He ruled out any chances of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying it's a non-starter in the state.

Gujarat is developing, it has better logistics facilities, food safety, ease of doing, FDI, It has become an export hub, is power surplus and has good connectivity. People are happy to see this developed Gujarat and want PM Modi to take it forward. Hitting out at Congress, JP Nadda said that during Congress' rule, ports used to be a hub for drug smuggling. Nadda further slammed Congress saying have they ever done a self-analysis... they compromised with policies, with those against whom they have acted strong. On Rahul Gandhi, JP Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi has to complete a lot of studies first." Nadda said that Congress knows whenever they have spoken against RSS, their party has suffered. He cited Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi saying even Rahul is doing the same mistake. On AAP, Nadda said it's a non-starter in Gujarat... Kejriwal has taken U-turn on all the promises. Nadda slammed Kejriwal's AAP saying they had said they won't enter politics, won't take support from Congress, keep a check on corruption but one can see the reality. Speaking on India's Covid management, JP Nadda said people are more than satisfied with the government's management during Covid. Further lauding India's covid preparedness, Nadda said look at Europe, US, where there vaccine has reached... but in India, we have vaccinated over 200 crore people with double doses.

