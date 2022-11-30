Exclusive: ‘PoK humara hai aur humara hi rahega’, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Defence Minister speaks to India TV

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) belongs to India and will bring it back when the time comes.

"It (PoK) was and is always a part of India and at the appropriate time we will bring it back," said the defence minister.

Indian Army's statement on PoK

Singh's comment came days after Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on November 22.

"The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

In past too, Rajnath Singh reiterates

Addressing an infantry day function in Srinagar on October 27, the defence minister had said people of PoK are subjected to human rights violations and Pakistan has to pay a price for it. He said the Indian government is committed to implementing the 1994 resolution passed in the Parliament about retrieving the part of Kashmir “under illegal occupation of Pakistan”.

Referring to Pakistan, he said when nothing was achieved by sending big weapons and raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and with other countries, they went for such type of actions like targeting innocents and sending small weapons and drugs.

(With inputs from agencies)

