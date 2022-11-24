Pakistan Army responds to Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi's remarks on taking back PoK | Details

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI Pakistan Army responds to Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi's remarks on taking back PoK

Pakistan Army reaction on POK: An outraged Pakistan on Thursday reacted to the Indian Army's statement on POK, saying it shows the "vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought." The statement came hours before Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif picked Lt Gen Asim Munir as the country's new army chief.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Pakistan Army said the "unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir is an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces’ delusional mindset."

In its statement, the Pakistan Army once again raked up the Kashmir issue and termed the Indian Army officer's remarks as "intellectually insulting."

"The fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so-called “launch-pads” and “terrorists” are an attempt to divert attention from the Indian Army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by International Law & enshrined in UN Security Council Resolutions. The Indian General Officer’s lofty claims and surreal ambition are intellectually insulting," the statement reads.

The statement further claimed that Pakistan's military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability. "This desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions including recently in the Balakot episode.," it added.

According to the Pakistan Army, the Indian military would do well to refrain from reckless rhetoric and aggressive communication to support the "regressive ideology of their political masters in the interest of regional peace."

Indian Army's remarks on the POK

It should be noted here that the Pakistan Army released its statement after Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said earlier that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

ALSO READ: Lt Gen Asim Munir to replace General Bajwa as Pakistan army chief

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt Gen Dwivedi on November 22.

He had also said that the military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken in the interest of both nations. "But if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," the senior Indian Army officer warned.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: 'Will carry out any given order to retrieve PoK', says top Army General

Latest World News