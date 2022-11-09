Himachal Pradesh Election: BJP's sitting MLA Katwal up against Congress' new candidate at Jhanduta seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Jhanduta will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jhanduta assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of the state. It falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat has so far witnessed a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. However, the new entrant - the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been toiling hard to make inroads in the hilly state.

Situated in the Bilaspur district, this constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). For the upcoming polls, the BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Jeet Ram Katwal.

Major candidates in the fray

Meanwhile, Congress has given the ticket to a new candidate Vivek Kumar and AAP's will be represented by Sudhir Suman. All three parties are making all-out efforts to ensure their wins at the Jhanduta assembly constituency.

Details of the 2017 assembly election

The BJP had won the Jhanduta assembly seat in the previous election which was held in 2017. BJP's Jeet Ram Katwal had defeated Congress's Beeru Ram Kishore by a margin of 4,962 votes.

According to the Election Commission, Katwal had bagged a total of 29,030 votes, whereas Kishore received 24,068 votes. A total of 54.04% of votes were cast in the constituency in the previous election.

The polling in Jhanduta will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

