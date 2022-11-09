Himachal Pradesh Election: BJP backs Speaker Vipin Parmar to take on Congress and AAP at Sullah assembly seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Sullah will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Sullah assembly seat is one of the 68 constituencies of the state and falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat is witnessing a triangular contest among Speaker Vipin Parmar of the BJP, Jagdish Sapiya of Congress and Jagjivan Pal, a Congress rebel and an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Ravinder Singh Ravi would also look to make his mark in the upcoming poll.

BJP defeated Congress in the 2017 assembly polls

In the 2017 assembly polls, BJP’s Vipin Singh Parmar was elected after defeating his rival and Congress candidate Jagjiwan Paul with a margin of 1,0291.

Parmer had received a total of 38,173 votes, whereas Paul bagged a total of 27,882 votes. However, in the 2012 assembly elections, Paul had defeated Parmar by a margin of 4,428 votes.

BJP is banking on development works

This time, Parmar is counting on local development works. He previously served as the Health Minister of the state.

He also established numerous healthcare facilities in his capacity as a minister. According to reports, Sullah boasts of the best health infrastructure among the adjoining constituencies in the hilly state.

72.37% voter turnout in 2017 assembly polls

Out of a total population of 11,3134 in the constituency, the 2011 census estimates 100% to be rural and 0% to be urban. The ratio of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) to the total population are 19 and 3.68, respectively.

According to the voter list for 2022, this seat has 130 polling booths and 1,03,533 registered voters. The voter turnout was 72.37% in the 2017 assembly polls, whereas, it was registered 68.93% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The polling in Sullah will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

