Jaswantnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Is it going to be an easy win for Shivpal Singh Yadav

Jaswantnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway. The main contest in Jaswantnagar is between SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav, BJP's Vivek Shakya, BSP's Brajendra Pratap and AAP's Gyanesh Kumar.

Assembly election in Jaswantnagar were held in the third phase on February 20.

The seat has been Shivpal's stronghold for years now. It falls under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat considered as Samajwadi Party's bastion.

In 2017 assembly election also, Shivpal Singh Yadav won this seat with a margin of 52616 votes against BJP's Manish Yadav Patre.

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7. Counting of votes is taking place today.