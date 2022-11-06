Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases party manifesto; promises 33% reservation for women in govt jobs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP releases party manifesto for HP assembly polls

Highlights The manifesto was announced by party president JP Nadda in Shimla

The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The manifesto was announced by party president JP Nadda in Shimla.

Replying to a question, Nadda criticised the Congress manifesto -- released on Saturday -- saying it lacks both vision and weight.

The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.

The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP released a separate manifesto for women in the state.

BJP's manifesto for Himachal Pradesh - Pointers

Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP is voted to power

Creation of 8 lakh jobs in a phased manner

Five new medical colleges to be set up in the state

BJP govt will conduct a survey of Waqf properties in Himachal to stop any illegal activities

Girl students in classes 6-12 to get a cycle, those pursuing higher education will get scooty

Thirty-three per cent reservation for women in govt jobs

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP’s Billionaire candidate Rana retain Jogindernagar?