Sunday, November 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases party manifesto; promises 33% reservation for women in govt jobs

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases party manifesto; promises 33% reservation for women in govt jobs

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released a separate manifesto for women in the state.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2022 11:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, Himachal Pradesh elections, JP Nadda
Image Source : PTI BJP releases party manifesto for HP assembly polls

Highlights

  • The manifesto was announced by party president JP Nadda in Shimla
  • The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto
  • Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The manifesto was announced by party president JP Nadda in Shimla. 

Replying to a question, Nadda criticised the Congress manifesto -- released on Saturday -- saying it lacks both vision and weight.

The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.

The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP released a separate manifesto for women in the state. 

BJP's manifesto for Himachal Pradesh - Pointers

  • Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP is voted to power
  • Creation of 8 lakh jobs in a phased manner
  • Five new medical colleges to be set up in the state
  • BJP govt will conduct a survey of Waqf properties in Himachal to stop any illegal activities
  • Girl students in classes 6-12 to get a cycle, those pursuing higher education will get scooty
  • Thirty-three per cent reservation for women in govt jobs 

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP’s Billionaire candidate Rana retain Jogindernagar?

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News