Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP’s Billionaire candidate Rana retain Jogindernagar seat?

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prakash Rana is very popular in his constituency. He won in 2017 as an Independent candidate.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Jogindernagar assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Jogindernagar is a part of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency which belongs to Congress. Pratibha Singh, the widow of former CM Virbhadra Singh, represents Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

It would be interesting to see whether Pratibha Singh will be able to wrest Jogindernagar seat from BJP. She became MP just one year ago and she has been campaigning for Congress candidate from Jogindernagar.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) batted for sitting MLA Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar.

From 1990 to 2017, Jogindernagar constituency was Congress’ stronghold but in 2017, riding anti-incumbency, Independent candidate Rana defeated Gulab Singh Thakur. Billionaire businessman Rana few months ago in June joined BJP.

The voting in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and results will be declared on December 8.

Click here to read election-related updates

Latest India News