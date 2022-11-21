Instead of talking about development, Congress says will show Modi his 'aukaat': PM's big attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi is campaigning in Gujarat as BJP looks to win a record seventh term in his home state.

Gujarat elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a whirlwind tour of Gujarat for assembly election campaigning, came out all guns blazing at the Congress during a public rally in Surendranagar on Monday (November 21).

Attacking the Congress for using terms like 'neech aadmi' and 'maut ka saudagar' in the past, PM Modi said that instead of talking about real issues and development party was obsessed about abusing him.

"In the past, the Congress had used words like 'neech aadmi', 'maut ka saudagar' and 'naali ka keeda' for me. Now, instead of talking about development during polls, Congress leaders are saying they will show Modi his aukat," he said.

Modi has no status, he is the servant of people, he added.

PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, PM Modi said those who have been thrown out of power are taking out yatra to get back to power.

"They can do it but they are walking with those who stalled the Narmada dam project for 40 years," PM Modi said referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan spearhead Medha Patkar joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently.

"The people of Gujarat have decided to punish those who stalled the Narmada dam project for 40 years," he went on to add.