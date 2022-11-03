Give me a chance, I'll give free electricity, jobs, build schools: Kejriwal after Gujarat poll dates announced

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat Elections 2022: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal soon after the poll schedule for Gujarat assembly elections was announced today, appealed to the people of the state to give his party a chance to be in the power and he will give free electricity, build schools and hospitals.

Kejriwal in a video message on Twitter declared that his party would "definitely win" in the elections.

In his video message, Kejriwal said, "I am your brother, part of your family. Give me one chance and I'll give you free electricity; build schools and hospitals, provide employment..."

Kejriwal also promised to the people of Gujarat a free tour to Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

