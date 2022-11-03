Gujarat Assembly poll: EC sounds Gujarat election bugle, 2-phase voting on Dec 1, 5; results on Dec 8

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Gujarat will go to polls on December 1 and 5 in two phases and counting will be done on December 8, announced the Election Commission of India (ECI). The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year. Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month. While elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12 (Saturday), the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The election commission said that for enhanced voting experience, 1274 polling stations will be completely managed by women and security staff. There will be 182 polling stations, where one will be welcomed by PWD. For the 1st time, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by the youngest available polling staff.

In the first phase, the state would poll for for 89 seats and in second phase, it would conduct election on 93 seats.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Delhi said that 3,24,422 new voters will vote for the first time this time in the Gujarat Assembly elections. "I am happy to inform you that 3,24,422 new voters will vote for the first time this time in the Gujarat Assembly elections. The total number of polling stations is 51,782. At least 50% of the polling stations set up in the state will have webcasting arrangements," Kumar said.

Special emphasis on third gender voters

The Election Commission says it will focus on the participation of third gender voters in Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Special camps will be organised in every district to help in the enrolment of such voters. Number of third gender voters has doubled in 2022 in comparison to 2017.

On being impartial

Responding to Congress' allegation of being partial, EC chief said, "Actions speaks louder than words."

Vote percentage from 2017: How parties fared

In percentage terms, the BJP had polled 49.05 per cent of the valid votes, while Congress polled 42.97 per cent. The Congress witnessed a series of defections after the assembly elections and the BJP increased its tally in the House to 111. The Congress numbers were reduced to 62.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has trained its sights on Gujarat and has already entered the election mode. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made several trips to Gujarat in his bid to make inroads for the AAP in the state after a successful foray in Punjab.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule

Date of issue of Gazette notifications: Nov 5 (first phase for 89 seats), Nov 10 (second phase for 93 seats)

Last date of making nominations: Nov 14 (first phase), Nov 17 (second phase)

Date of scrutiny of nominations: Nov 15 (first phase), Nov 18 (second phase)

Last date for withdrawala of candidates: Nov 17 (first phase), Nov 21 (second phase)

Date of poll: Dec 1 (first phase), Dec 5 (second phase)

Date of counting/results: Dec 8

Date before which election process shall be completed: Dec 10

Latest India News