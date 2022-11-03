Gujarat election: 'Action speaks louder than words', EC responds to Congress' 'fair polls' jibe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the poll schedule for Gujarat elections - polling on December 1, 5 and counting on December 8. In the first phase, the state would poll for for 89 seats and in second phase, it would conduct election on 93 seats. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.

The EC has allowed the withdrawal of candidature for 89 seats in 1st phase till November Nov 17 and November 21 for 93 seats in the second phase.

While responding to the question of being partial, an accusation levied by the main Opposition party, the Congress, the EC chief said, "Action speaks louder than words."

