BJP’s Kantilal Amrutiya set to win Morbi seat a month after bridge collapse

Just 30 days after the tragic incident of bridge collapse which resulted in 135 innocents losing their lives, BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya was on course to win from the Morbi assembly seat in Gujarat. Amrutiya took an unassailable lead of over 16,000 votes and moved past Congress rival Jaynatilal Patel. Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Pankaj Ransariya was in the third spot with over 6,000 votes. After the end of the ninth round of counting of votes for the Morbi seat of Saurashtra region, Amtrutiya had polled more than 37,500 votes while Patel got more than 20,000 votes.

Amtrutiya had emerged as a savior in the bridge collapse tragedy. Videos of Amrutiya jumping into the river to rescue survivors had gone viral. The act earned Amrutiya nationwide praise and the sobriquet of "Morbi hero". Amrutiya had won from the Morbi segment five times in the past and his counterpart Jayantilal Patel lost five times to BJP rivals in the previous elections.

The contest turned triangular this time with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielding Pankaj Ransariya, also a Patidar, but he failed to woo voters. Morbi, dominated by Patidar voters, is considered a traditional stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The place came into the limelight after the British-era suspension bridge in the city collapsed into the Machchhu river on October 30, killing 135 people, a tragedy which was believed might change the poll equations.