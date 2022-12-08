Godhra Election Results 2022 LIVE: Can CK Raulji win it again for BJP? Counting of votes today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Godhra Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates

Godhra Election Results 2022 LIVE: Godhra assembly seat is one of VIP constituencies in Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. The seat was a Congress fortress till 2017 when CK Raulji joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Congress. Raulji has been representing Godhra seat in 182-seat Gujarat Assembly since 2007. Raulji had won 2017 election as a BJP candidate but the margin of victory was a thin one - just 518 votes. While the BJP has again trusted CK Raulji to win Godhra, Congress has given ticket to Smitaben Chauhan. AAP candidate Rajesh Patel Raju and AIMIM's Mufti Hasan Kachaba are also in the fray.

