Monday, January 17, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Ex-Goa CM Parrikar's son is now most sought-after candidate for polls; AAP, Shiv Sena form beeline

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said his party will welcome Utpal Parrikar if he is willing to join it. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2022 16:39 IST
utpal parrikar
Image Source : @ANI

Utpal Parrikar has been lobbying to get the BJP's ticket for the Panaji Assembly seat, which his father had represented for more than two decades. But the ruling party has given him the cold shoulder.

Utpal Parikkar, the son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, is now the most sought-after candidate for the upcoming crucial assembly elections in Goa. Utpal Parrikar has been lobbying to get the BJP's ticket for the Panaji Assembly seat, which his father had represented for more than two decades. But the ruling party has given him the cold shoulder.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party will welcome Utpal if he is willing to join it. Replying to a question asked during his interaction with media persons, Kejriwal said, "I respect Manohar Parrikar. If his son is willing to join AAP, he is most welcome."

Now, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday urged non-BJP parties to jointly support Utpal's candidature for the upcoming assembly polls. 

The Shiv Sena MP wrote on Twitter, “If Utpal Parrikar contests Independent form Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties including @AamAadmiParty @INCIndia @AITCofficial @Goaforwardparty should support his candidature and not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to ManoharBhai!”

 

Panaji constituency is currently represented by BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate. Recently, BJP's Goa election in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis had targeted Utpal Parrikar, saying that just because an aspirant is the son of Manohar Parrikar or any leader, didn't qualify him for the BJP's ticket.

