'Sir, stop crying': Kejriwal, Chidambaram engage in war of words on who's the real opposition in Goa

Assembly polls for all 40 seats in Goa will be held on February 14.

Ahead of the assembly polls in Goa in 2022, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress senior leader P Chidambaram engaged in a war of words on which party is the real opposition against BJP in the poll-bound state.

The fight started when the Congress leader said that the real fight in the state is between BJP and Congress. He added that the Kejriwal-led AAP and Mamta Banerjee-led TMC will have to divide amongst the remaining votes.

Kejriwal swiftly snapped back, and said, "Sir, stop crying. Congress is hope for BJP, not Goans. 15 of ur 17 MLAs switched to BJP."

