BJP discusses seats for Uttarakhand, Goa assembly polls; CEC meet on January 19

BJP core committee discusses candidates for Uttarakhand, Goa polls

The 70 seats which were discussed would be taken forward in the CEC meeting

BJP will release the list of 70 candidates for Uttarakhand by January 21, sources have said

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held discussions on all 70 seats of the Uttarakhand assembly polls. The BJP's core committee meeting came after the saffron party had released the candidate list for 105 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik, election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charges RP Singh and Locket Chatterjee were present in the meeting.

According to the details, the meeting had begun at 6 pm and went on till 10 pm, at the BJP office.

A panel of three names was sent to Delhi, which was discussed in the core group meeting on Sunday.

The 70 seats which were discussed would be taken forward in the CEC meeting, to be held on January 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be part of the meeting.

As per sources, the BJP will release the list of 70 candidates for Uttarakhand by January 20 to January 21.

At present, the BJP has 57 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand's 70-seated assembly. This time the party has given the slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'.

Earlier, the party had discussed the 40 seats for the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, G Kishan Reddy along with organization ministers were present.

Sources say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to contest 38 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa this time. The party has decided not to field its candidates in 2 Christian majority seats.

