Goa Polls: Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco quits TMC within month of joining party

After resigning from Congress, the sitting MLA from Curtorim of Goa, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on December 21 in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Panaji Updated on: January 16, 2022 21:27 IST
tmc alexio reginaldo quits
Image Source : ANI

Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee

Sitting MLA from Curtorim, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco today quit the primary membership of the party within a month of joining it. An official statement issued by Mahua Moitra, Lok Sabha MP and AITC Goa in-charge notified of the development.

Lourenco had quit the Congress party in December 2021 and had joined the TMC. His recent resignation from TMC comes as a setback for the party as it comes ahead of assembly polls scheduled in Goa. 

"AITC has received a letter from Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco resigning from party's primary membership. We had welcomed him into the party as we have countless others. Now that he wishes to leave, we wish him well," Moitra said in the statement. Lourenco had joined the TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Assembly polls are scheduled for Goa on February 14 and they will be held in a single phase . The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

(With ANI Inputs)

