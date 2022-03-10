Fazilnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Prestige battle for SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fazilnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE

Fazilnagar election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Fazilnagar Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The Samajwadi Party has fielded former BJP leader and minister Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar seat in Kushinagar district. Maurya had previously won polls thrice from the neighbouring Padrauna.

The BJP has fielded Surendra Kushwaha against Swami Prasad.

A prominent OBC leader, Swami Prasad Maurya had joined the BJP before the 2017 assembly polls after leaving the BSP. He is a sitting MLA from Padrauna. He quit the BJP recently and joined the Samajwadi Party. The SP is hopeful that Maurya's entry will strengthen its influence among the non-Yadav OBCs in the state.

BJP leader Ganga Singh Kushwaha had in 2017 won from here, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Vishwanath by a margin of more than 41,000 votes.

Fazilnagar went to the polls in the sixth phase on March 3.