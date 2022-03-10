Dadri Election Result 2022 LIVE: Can BJP retain its fortress?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dadri Election Result 2022 LIVE

Dadri election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Dadri Assembly Election 2022 is underway. Dadri is a part of the Gautam Budh Nagar district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar from Dadri. In 2017, Tejpal Singh Nagar had won from here by more than 60,000 votes, defeating nearest BSP rival Satveer Singh Gurjar.

The SP-RLD alliance has fielded Rajkumar Bhati. Deepak Kumar Bhati is the Congress nominee, while BSP has put up Manbir Singh.

In his affidavit, Tejpal Singh Nagar, 68, didn't declare any criminal cases against himself. SP-RLD candidate Rajkumar Bhati, 57, declared one criminal case against himself in the affidavit.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena are also contesting elections from Dadri. While the AAP has fielded Sanjay, the Sena has fielded Hemant Sharma who is just 26-year-old.

The seat went to the polls in the first phase on February 10, 2022.