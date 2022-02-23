Wednesday, February 23, 2022
     
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2022 7:48 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to visit Manipur on his maiden campaign trip for BJP. 

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

  • Feb 23, 2022 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP will have record-breaking win; SP, BSP, Congress combined won't be able to cross 100-mark: UP Dy CM

    UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will have a record-breaking win in the polls, while the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress combined won't be able to touch 100 mark. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said, "BJP has fielded the most ordinary of its workers. No use of money and muscle power (has been done), the only assessment for BJP's ticket was the diligent work of its workers. BJP will have a record-breaking win. SP, BSP, Congress combined would not be able to cross the 100 mark. "Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "SP has made a century of defeats. I think after the 10th, people will have nightmares of defeat. Instead of March 18, BJP workers will play Holi on March 10 to celebrate its win." "When the results will be out, many of the current MLAs who are fighting for SP, BSP, CPI(M), CPI Congress and others will become ghosts, and will mourn," he added. Confident of BJP's win, Sharma said, "Earlier in the 2017 election, people would say that BJP has lost its current and I think, this time there's a high voltage current in the BJP, whose biggest blow is going to be on the opposition, especially to the Samajwadi Party." Exemplifying Lucknow's development under the BJP-led state government, Sharma said, "Lucknow is the Karmabhoomi of Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji. At a glance, one can make out how much development has happened here. The development in Lucknow under MP Rajnath Singh, during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is an example for entire India."

  • Feb 23, 2022 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amit Shah to visit Manipur today

    With Manipur going to polls next week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the northeastern state on February 23. This will be his first visit to the north-eastern state after the dates for the Assembly elections were announced in January this year. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on Tuesday and addressed election rallies in Imphal. As part of his agenda, Shah is scheduled to address two public meetings in the tribal-dominated Churachandpur Assembly constituency in Manipur and he will also have lunch at the district party office-bearers' home. The second venue for his rally is Kangpokpi Assembly constituency, which is home to a significant Gorkha population. This shall be followed by a door-to-door campaign by Shah in Yaiskul Mandal and Bhamon Leikai. Even though this region is inhabited mainly by Naga population, it also has a significant number of Gorkhas who are residing here. The former BJP national president will also be holding a meeting with the state party leadership later in the evening to assess the progress of campaigning before heading back to Delhi.

