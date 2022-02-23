Follow us on Image Source : REENA DWIVEDI (FACEBOOK PAGE) Reena Dwivedi, viral UP poll officer, is back in western attire | PICS

Highlights Polling officer Reena Dwivedi has become point of discussion on various social media platforms

She became an overnight internet sensation for her viral looks in 2019 and now

Reena Dwivedi has around 277K followers on her Instagram profile

Few years back, an electoral polling officer Reena Dwivedi became an overnight internet sensation for her look. She arrived at a polling booth dressed in a bright yellow saree in the year 2019.

Well, once again in 2022 she has become the point of discussion on various social media platforms.

Reena Dwivedi is one of the polling officers in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. On February 22 (Tuesday) she arrived at the Mohanlalganj polling booth wearing a sleeveless black top and paired it with beige high waist pants.

Image Source : REENA DWIVEDI (FACEBOOK PAGE)Reena Dwivedi, viral UP poll officer, is back in western attire | PICS.

Her pictures were clicked by media and fans while she was arriving at the polling station in Bastiya, Gosaiganj booth number 114 in Lucknow.

Dwivedi had become an internet sensation during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections as well.

The PWD officer’s photograph in 2019, dressed in a bright yellow saree, was clicked by a colleague while she was on election duty. She has been working with PWD since 2013 after her husband’s demise.

Image Source : REENA DWIVEDI (FACEBOOK PAGE) Reena Dwivedi, viral UP poll officer, is back in western attire | PICS

Dwivedi has been a poll officer in the 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections. Reena Dwivedi is a native of UP's Deoria.

Reena Dwivedi has around 277K followers on her official Instagram profile, where she posts photos of her day-to-day life.

ALSO READ: UP election 2022 Phase 4: Voting in 59 constituencies across 9 districts today | 10 points

ALSO READ: UP election 2022: Why fourth phase is crucial for BJP

Latest India News