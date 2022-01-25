Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: NDA aims to ensure stability in Punjab, says JP Nadda

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2022 6:42 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

  • Jan 25, 2022 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to interact with BJP workers today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers from across the country via NaMo app on Tuesday.

    The interaction comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, with the Election Commission not allowing physical rallies by political parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Two SP leaders quit after being denied ticket

    As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections come near, more and more leaders are switching parties in search of tickets. The latest in the list are two sitting legislators of Samajwadi Party (SP) who have quit the party after being denied tickets.

    Subhash Rai, SP legislator from Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after the ticket from his seat was given to Rakesh Pandey, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator.

    Rakesh Pandey had joined the SP two weeks ago and has now been rewarded with Assembly ticket.

    Hazi Rizwan, another SP legislator from Kundarki in Bijnor district, has also left the party after he was denied a ticket.

    He has joined the BSP which has given him the ticket from his Assembly seat.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat to contest from Ramnagar, Cong releases 2nd list

    The Congress on Monday released its second list of 11 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections and fielded former chief minister Harish Rawat from the Ramnagar constituency. Harish Rawat, who is the party's campaign head in the state, had unsuccessfully contested from the Haridwar-Rural and Kichcha assembly seats in the 2017 polls.

    The Congress also fielded Anukriti Gusain Rawat from the Lansdowne assembly seat. She is the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat, who returned to the Congress fold from the BJP on Friday.

    The party has so far not decided on the candidature of Harak Singh Rawat and is yet to announce candidates for six more seats.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: 22 nominations rejected in five assembly constituencies

    Nominations of 22 candidates from five assembly constituencies in Mathura were cancelled on Monday during scrutiny of the papers, election officials said. The details provided in the nomination papers of 58 candidates from these assembly seats were found correct, District Returning Officer Navneet Singh Chahal said.

    Giving a break-up, the official said details in the nomination papers of 15 candidates from Mathura, 13 from Chhatta, seven candidates from Baldeo, 10 candidates from Mant and 13 candidates from Goverdhan have been found correct.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: FIR lodged against wrestler Babita Phogat for flouting ECI guidelines

    An FIR was registered against wrestler Babita Phogat for campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in the Baraut Assembly constituency of state's Baghpat and flouting Election Commission's guidelines and COVID-19 norms on Monday.

    Phogat was campaigning for BJP candidate Krishnapal S Malik who is a candidate of the party from the Baraut Assembly constituency of Baghpat.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: BJP CEC to hold meeting today

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    NSUI to launch 'Student Manifesto' in poll-bound states

    Ahead of the assembly polls in the five states scheduled next month, Congress has decided to present a separate vision document "Student Manifesto" in the poll-bound states. NSUI, its student wing will launch one such manifesto today for the Goa Assembly polls dated to be held on February 14.

    The manifesto is said to declare the nine most important issues of the students which need to be addressed at the earliest.

    The national president of the wing, Neeraj Kundan will himself address the press conference at NSUI Goa headquarters in Panaji and will appeal to all the students as well as their families to vote for the congress party.

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP authorises Nadda to decide names of remaining candidates in Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab

    With less than a month to go for the commencement of Assembly polls in five states in February, Bharatiya Janata Party has authorised party's national president JP Nadda to decide the names of the candidates on the remaining seats of Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab, said the sources in the party.

    The party has announced 165 candidates out of the 403 so far in Uttar Pradesh and 34 out of 65 candidates in Punjab. Whereas the party has declared their candidates on 59 seats out of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand. BJP has announced 34 candidates out of 40 seats in Goa.

    BJP's Central Election Committee meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the party's headquarters.

    According to the sources, the meeting of the CEC of BJP will be held to discuss the Uttar Pradesh and Manipur elections. Besides, the meeting for the Punjab elections will also be held on Tuesday.

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    NDA aims to ensure stability in Punjab, says JP Nadda

    Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday while announcing the seat-sharing arrangement among National Democratic Alliance partners in Punjab said that the aim of this alliance is not just to seize power but also to secure the future of coming generations and the security of the state.

    "Our alliance is not only a means for change of power, nor is its purpose just to form a government in the state. This election is an election to secure the future of coming generations and give stability to Punjab. This alliance aims to do the same. If Punjab is stable then the country will be safe," said Nadda.

