'Coward': Congress fumes after senior leader RPN Singh quits, joins BJP

Congress on Tuesday called former leader RPN Singh a coward after he resigned from the party and joined BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.

Lashing out at the former party leader who had also served as union minister during the UPA government, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "the battle which Congress party is fighting can be fought only with bravery... It requires courage, strength and Priyanka Gandhi Ji has said that coward people can't fight it."

Resigning from the Congress party, RPN Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation-building under the visionary leadership & guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP President @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah."

Senior Congress leader RPN Singh resigned from the party on Tuesday, a day after being named as one of the party's star campaigners.

Joining the BJP, RPN Singh said, "I spent 32 years in one political party (Congress). But that party has not remained the same as it was before. I will work as a 'Karyakarta' towards fulfilling PM Modi's dreams for India."

Sources said he was miffed over the party affairs in his home district of Padrauna as he was not taken into confidence on many issues related to the party functioning in his turf.

Singh tweeted, "Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind."

A former Union Minister of State for Home, Singh has been MLA and MP from the party and also was in-charge of the party in Jharkhand.

The Congress has been facing a major exodus of its leaders in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, three candidates named by the party switched sides to other parties.

Singh will be a high-profile exit from UP Congress after Jitin Prasada, who quit the party and now is a minister in the Yogi government. Singh is an influential leader in his area, but could not win two consecutive elections on the Congress ticket.

RPN Singh sent his resignation to the Congress President and wrote that he is resigning from the primary membership.

He joined BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers, UP BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh among other leaders.

