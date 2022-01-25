UP: RPN Singh quits Congress, to join BJP today; may contest against turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI (FILE/EDITED) RPN Singh likely to join BJP, may contest against SP's Swami Prasad Maurya

Highlights RPN Singh was upset with Congress leadership over his close associates being denied tickets

RPN Singh is likely to join BJP. His entry will bolster the BJP's prospects in UP polls

RPN Singh, is a former MP from Kushinagar, hails from Padrauna and is a scion of the royal family

Senior Congress leader RPN Singh has resigned from the party. He will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi today. BJP sources told India TV that Singh is in touch with senior party leaders in Delhi and talks about him switching the side are in the final stage.

Sources suggest that the saffron party may field him from the Padrauna seat in Kushinagar against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. But Singh has expressed unwillingness to contest Assembly polls. He wants a role in the Centre, sources added.

"Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Sources said he was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in Uttar Pradesh

A descendent of the royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar, Singh was an MLA from Padrauna between 1996 to 2007, whereafter he was elected as the MP from Kushi Nagar and served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs. He lost parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019.

Notably, RPN Singh's name figured in the Congress' list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The list was released by the grand old party on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases, starting from February 10 and ending on March 7. Counting is slated for March 10.

READ MORE: India TV Opinion Poll: BJP set for comfortable win in Uttar Pradesh