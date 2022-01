Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Full list of Samajwadi Party candidates

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav is fielded from Karhal. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10.

Check the full list of candidates here:

(Constituency- Candidate)