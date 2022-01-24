Follow us on Image Source : PTI EXCLUSIVE | Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel questions Akhilesh, asks 'What is his vision for UP polls?'

Highlights Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel exclusively spoke to India TV.

She showed faith in her party's alliance with BJP and Nishad Party for the UP polls.

She questioned Akhilesh Yadav saying ,"What is his vision?"

Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel on Monday exclusively spoke to India TV ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She slammed Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and questioned his 'vision' for UP. When asked about Akhilesh Yadav's claim to sweep Purvhanchal, she said, "Obviously he will make such claims, just like any person fighting the polls. But only the NDA alliance is in the hearts of UP's public, and we will be voted to power again'.

When asked about making a minority candidate contest from certain constituencies, she said, "Who BJP fields as a candidate, is their personal choice, but we have fielded Haidar Ali Khan from the Suar constituency".

The candidate, Haider Ali Khan, is from Suar in western Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, from where Abdullah Azam, the son of jailed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan is expected to contest. Apna Dal (S) of Anupriya Patel and the Nishad party of Sanjay Nishad are contesting polls in an alliance with the ruling BJP.

Haider Khan's candidature from a BJP ally is among the rare instances of the BJP alliance fielding a Muslim candidate for the UP election. He is from the Rampur Royal family, his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Khan was a five-term Congress MP from Rampur. Haider's father, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, is a four-term MLA who as of now is the Congress candidate from Rampur which is a seat located next to Suar.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.