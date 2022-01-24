Punjab polls: Sidhu questions Bhagwant Mann as AAP's CM face, calls Kejriwal 'masquerader'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference ahead of Punjab elections

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday questioned AAP leader Bhagwant Mann's selection as CM candidate for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. He called Arvind Kejriwal a 'masquerader' and questioned the AAP national convenor's method for selecting the CM candidate, wherein he circulated a number and asked for responses from the public on it before he announced Mann's name as AAP's CM face.

Sidhu slammed Kejriwal's claim that over 21 lakh responses were received on the number in 24 hours. He said, "Arvind Kejriwal launched a number for (AAP) CM face & said he received about 21 lakh messages... Even if it's 24*7. a Pvt number won't receive over 5000 messages or calls. It's a scam to trick people. He's a 'masquerader', trying to fake a perception".

Sidhu went on to call Arvind Kejriwal a 'scamster'. He said that a complaint in the matter has been filed with the Election Commission. "Congress has complained over this issue to Election Commission...A show-cause notice has been sent today. He's trying to befool the people of Punjab through his dirty tricks...AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news", he told news agency ANI.

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann was named the CM candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, by Arvind Kejriwal on January 18. The party had released a phone number asking people to give names of their preferred Chief Ministerial candidate for the party in Punjab. The AAP has said that it received nearly 22 lakh responses on the number.

Mann will contest from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Voting will take place in Punjab in a single phase, on February 20. Election results will be out on March 10.