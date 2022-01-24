'Dinner with Arvind Kejriwal': Delhi CM launches AAP's new campaign for poll-bound states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a campaign for poll-bound states, asking Delhiites to upload videos of the Delhi government's good work on social media platforms. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water. He asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound states to give a chance to the AAP.

"Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and telling how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also, WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal," he said while launching 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' campaign.

"People from the United Nations came to see the mohalla clinics run in Delhi. The wife of US President visited schools in Delhi. Delhi is now getting 24-hour electricity. All this was possible because you the people of Delhi gave us a chance," he said.

"50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral will be invited for dinner after polls," the Delhi CM said.

He also appealed to his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.

The Aam Aadmi Party is looking to expand its footprint by contesting Assembly polls in five states. The AAP is the principal opposition party in Punjab. This election, the AAP has emerged as the main contender against the ruling Congress. It has already announced Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate and fielded him from Dhuri.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party is contesting party on all 403 seats. In Uttarakhand and Goa as well, the AAP is in the fray. While Colonel (retired) Ajay Kothiyal is AAP's CM candidate in Uttarakhand, it has declared Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate in Goa.

The party has been recklessly promising freebies in Punjab and other states in a desperate attempt to capture power. It has made corruption, deteriorating law and order situation, unemployment key issues of its campaign in the poll-bound states. The party has claimed, citing its internal survey, that it will form the next government in Punjab.

