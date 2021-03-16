West Bengal: BJP plays big caste card; Mamata says 'frustrated' Amit Shah hatching conspiracies

Image Source : PTI BJP National President JP Nadda waves at party supporters during an election campaign roadshow, ahead of the state assembly polls, in Bishnupur.

BJP's star campaigners Tuesday carpet-bombed West Bengal with rallies, ridiculing Mamata Banerjee for her recent visit to temples and her new-found love for 'Chandi path', provoking retaliatory fire from the TMC boss who accused Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy against her party. Banerjee threatened to stage a protest outside the Election Commission if the BJP didn't stop interfering with its functioning.

BJP big leaders lash out at TMC in Bengal | Big Takeaways

JP Nadda | Mamata left Hindu OBC castes Mahishya, Teli out of the reserved category because of her "politics of appeasement"

Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation has not done anything for the welfare of farmers and Adivasis in West Bengal, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday claimed that after practising politics of appeasement for years, the TMC supremo has started reciting Sanskrit slokas to assert her Hindu identity.

She left several Hindu OBC castes such as Mahishya and Teli out of the reserved category because of her "politics of appeasement", and the BJP, if voted to power, will take steps to include them, Nadda said while addressing a rally at Kotulpur in Bankura district.

Banerjee had won elections in the name of 'Ma, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Land and People), Nadda said and alleged that during the last decade, her party has engaged in "torturing women, killing BJP workers, dictatorship, extortion and politics of appeasement".

Attacking Banerjee over her recent Hindutva slant, Nadda alleged she stopped devotees from offering prayers in temples of West Bengal when the foundation stone for the Ram temple was being laid in Ayodhya.

Referring to the Batla House case verdict, Nadda said the TMC supremo had claimed in 2008 that it was a fake encounter and that she will quit politics if proven wrong. "What will she say now?" he wondered.

ALSO READ | Bengal polls 2021: Only 45 days left for Trinamool Congress' departure, says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath | Now Mamata didi has started visiting temples

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the BJP's Hindutva mascot, addressed three election rallies where he sought to corner Banerjee over her hot off the fire soft Hindutva tilt.

"The bare chant of Ram's name left her livid. Now Mamata didi has started visiting temples and is reciting 'Chandi path'," Adityanath told a rally in Balarampur in Purulia district, a wry smile crossing his face.

Banerjee had recited 'Chandi path', an ode to Goddess Durga, at a public meeting in Nandigram, from where she is contesting, on March 9.

Adityanath, his speeches peppered with sarcastic references to Banerjee's recent temple visits, said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also goes to temples during election time. And once a priest had to tell him to sit in the correct posture."

He assailed his West Bengal counterpart for blocking the implementation of various central government schemes in her state.

About the political killings of BJP workers, he said the perpetrators will be punished when the saffron party comes to power in West Bengal.

"This is the land of (Swami) Vivekananda, Rabindranath (Tagore), Syama Prasad (Mookerjee) which inspired the whole country. It has now become the land of TMC-promoted goons and 'tolabaaj'(extortionists).

"I think the days of Mamata didi's government are numbered. People have made up their mind to vote it out. They have only 45 days left," he asserted.

Rajnath Singh | Neither 'Ma, Mati, Manush' are safe in Bengal under TMC rule

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who also addressed three election rallies, assailed Banerjee over alleged slide in the law and order situation and asserted the "khela" (game) that will be played in West Bengal after the BJP's victory will be that of development and peace.

Joining the campaign blitz, Rajnath Singh, once considered Banerjee's friend in the saffron camp, questioned the outsider tag the TMC leader has given to the BJP, reminding her that the Jana Sangh, the BJP's forerunner, was founded by the son of the soil Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Claiming that the Mamata Banerjee government has not been able to maintain law and order in West Bengal, he said, "Go to Uttar Pradesh or any other state where BJP is in power.... there is peace."

"Mamata didi had given the slogan of 'Ma, Mati, Manush' (mother, land, people), but now neither Ma is safe nor the Manush or the Mati of Bengal are secure," he said.

"India has become a powerful country under the Modi government," he asserted. The defence minister said earlier no one could talk to China looking in the eye but Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the narrative with sheer courage.

"Our soldiers have given appropriate response and the situation changed," he said, referring to the military disengagement in Ladakh after a tense stand-off between Indian and the Chinese armies.

What Mamata Banerjee said

Leading her party's charge against a battery of BJP generals who have unleashed a campaign blitzkrieg in Bengal, Banerjee came down hard on Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of "hatching a conspiracy" to harass TMC leaders ahead of the elections.

Contending that Shah is "frustrated" over the poor turnout at his rallies, Banerjee, who addressed three public meetings in Bankura during the day, accused the BJP of plotting to kill her.

Referring to the last week's "attack" on her in Nandigram, where she is locked in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee said no injury can prevent her from winning the state elections.

"Amit Shah is frustrated because of the poor turnout at his rallies. Instead of running the country, he is sitting in Kolkata and hatching conspiracies to harass TMC leaders. What do they want? Do they want to kill me? Do they think they can win elections by killing me? If they think so, they are wrong," said a wheelchair-bound Banerjee.

She wondered whether the EC has been reduced to a political tool of the saffron party.

"Is Amit Shah running the EC? He is giving instructions to the EC. What happened to their (poll panel's) independence? My director security (Vivek Sahay) was removed under his instructions," she said.

The TMC supremo alleged that the saffron party was "bribing people and buying votes".

"They are bringing strongmen from outside to loot votes. Please be alert when you see strangers visiting your area during elections," she warned.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | West Bengal: BJP's 'rath' vandalised in Purulia, party blames TMC