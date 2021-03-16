Bengal polls 2021: Only 45 days left for Trinamool Congress' departure, says Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : ANI (FILE_ Bengal polls 2021: Yogi Adityanath to address three rallies today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's star campaigner Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, saying "only 45 days are left for the party's departure". Addressing an election rally in Purulia, Adityanath also took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her Chandi Path during a public meeting in Nandigram from where she is in the fray against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Adityanath said that TMC's defeat in the upcoming polls is certain and that the BJP will form the next government in the eastern state with thumping majority.

"Now Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi are also going to the temple. This is our achievement," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

"Only 45 days are left. Trinamool's departure after May 2 is certain," he said.

The firebrand BJP leader said that the Jai Sri Ram slogan irks Mamata Banerjee, but "when I come here, eveyone welcomes me with Jai Sri Ram'. He added that the BJP's mantra is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Bikash'.

Earlier on March 2, Adityanath launched his campaign in Bengal from Malda. A large crowd, including his followers flocked to the rally ground to get a glimpse of the saffron clad leader. Yogi was quick to remind the audience that Malda was a 'pavitro bhoomi' and a land of 'sanatan sanskriti'(eternal culture).

According to the BJP's plan, Adityanath will be addressing over a dozen rallies in the eight phase Assembly polls in Bengal.

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are spearheading intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled.

Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.

The saffron party made deep inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The eight phases polling will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.

