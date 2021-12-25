UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh is my leader, want to see him as CM: Shivpal Yadav | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. UP Elections 2022: Have accepted Akhilesh as my leader, want to see him as CM: Shivpal Yadav | EXCLUSIVE.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday clarified the matter of fighting election together with Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls 2022. He said now we will fight together and work in full unity.

Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation, Shivpal said, "Now, my party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) will fight 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls together."

On the matter of differences with SP President Akhilesh Yadav in the past, Shivpal cleared all the confusion and said, "The situation changes according to time and there is fight and differences in almost all the families. So, now everything is sorted between us."

"I have accepted Akhilesh Yadav as my leader and I want to see him as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Shivpal also spoke on the matter of his role if Akhilesh will come into power in the state of UP.

He said, "Whatever responsibility he (Akhilesh) will assign me, I am ready to fulfill my duties with full dedication."

Later, on the matter of seat-sharing in the upcoming election, Shivpal added that no discussion has been made yet but now we will sit and discuss this matter in detail.

"Our main aim is to remove Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power and SP should come into power under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav," Shivpal added.

On BJP's work record in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal said, "They made hollow promises with the masses of state so we want to remove them from their current power position."

On meeting with All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, Shivpal Yadav said it was just a cordial interaction ahead of the elections.

