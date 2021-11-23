UP Assembly election: JP Nadda to inaugurate regional office in Kanpur, address booth meetings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI BJP national president JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be in Kanpur today wherein he will inaugurate a regional office of the party and seven district offices virtually. Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state, will later address booth presidents' meetings.

His visit came after the BJP's top leadership divided the state into three zones for campaigning purposes. Three leaders -- Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have been assigned to oversee the party's election preparation.

While Shah has been given Braj and Western regions, Rajnath SIngh has been assigned Kashi and Awadh which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Nadda has been given the responsibility of Kanpur and Gorakhpur. Gorakhpur is the home town of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple.

Earlier on Monday, Nadda while addressing a convention of booth presidents of Gorakhpur area at Champa Devi Park asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done more for farmers than any farmer leader and targeted the opposition parties, alleging that they believe in family rule and not democracy.

"We move forward with cultural nationalism and they (opposition) with 'vanshwad' (dynastic politics). For us nationalism is important and for them 'vanshwad' is everything," Nadda said without naming any party.

While the BJP takes everyone along with the motto "sabka saath, sabka vishwas", Nadda said that the opposition indulge in politics of vote bank and worry about only a "particular community and family,"

There are a total of 27,637 booths in Gorakhpur region and 21-member committees have been formed at each of these booths. From the BJP's organisational point of view, there are a total of 62 assembly constituencies in the Gorakhpur region, out of which the BJP had won 43 seats and the allies got two seats in the 2017 assembly elections.

This region includes Azamgarh, which is the parliamentary constituency of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Bansdih (Ballia) assembly constituency of Ramgovind Choudhary, the leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Uttar Pradesh is headed for the assembly polls in early next year along with four other states.

