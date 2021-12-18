After PM Modi's praise for CM, Akhilesh says, 'Yogi un-upyogi for UP'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raebareli: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during his Vijay Rath Yatra in Raebareli , Saturday,

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for “eliminating mafias" and undertaking developmental work in the state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the CM “useless” or "unupyogi", citing incidents of crimes against Dalits and women under his rule.

In a public address in Shahjahanpur, Modi coined a new slogan "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi" to praise Adityanath for “eliminating mafias" and undertaking developmental work in the state.

In his tweet Akhilesh said, "The daughter of Hathras, the farmers of Lakhimpur, the trader of Gorakhpur, women who are feeling insecure, unemployed youths, the Dalits, and the backward class (people) are saying for UP, the current government is not useful, it is useless".

"UP is today saying that it does not want the BJP," he added.

Akhilesh headed Samajwadi Party government in the state from 2012-17 and was succeeded by Yogi Adityanath. The war of words between BJP and SP continued ahead of crucial assembly elections scheduled early next year in the state.

Modi was addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone of 594-km-long Ganga Expressway in UP’s Shahjahanpur district. The BJP has already declared Adityanath to be its face in the upcoming polls.

