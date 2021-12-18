PM Modi coins new slogan for 2022 polls, 'UP+Yogi Bahut hai upayogi (UPYOGI)'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) "The Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth," the PM said during the rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. Addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone, the PM heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said that under the CM's rule, the people are saying, "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi" (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi have great utility)”.

The PM, during his speech, said that poor law and order triggered an exodus of people from Uttar Pradesh earlier, but during the past 4.5 years bulldozers have razed unauthorized properties of mafias, causing pain to those patronizing them. Praising the CM for 'eliminating' mafias and taking up development work, he further said that the people are saying "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi".

Starting near Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway is till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj districts of the state. Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. The six-lane expressway, which is expandable to eight lanes, will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,230 crore.

A 3.5 km-long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

While addressing the rally PM Modi also said, "I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh & Prayagraj. Over Rs 36,000 cr will be spent on this approx 600-km long expressway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries in this region."

"The Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth."

"That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously," added the PM.

ALSO READ | Today, UP's money is being used for state's development: PM in Shahjahanpur