UP polls: 'Waiting for CBI, ED too,' says Akhilesh Yadav after income tax raids on aides

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav today lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government, alleging it was using central agencies to intimidate the Opposition parties.

The Income Tax (T) department on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of people associated with the SP in different cities of Uttar Pradesh. The central agency conducted raids at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh.

In Mainpuri, I-T officials arrived in a fleet of 10 vehicles and cordoned off Manoj Yadav’s residence. It also conducted searches at the residences of Jainendra Yadav and Rahul Bhasin. Yadav is reportedly a close aide of SP chief, in Lucknow.

On the raids, Rajeev Rai said, "This is IT dept. I've no criminal background or black money. I help people & Govt didn't like it. This is a result of that. If you do anything, they'll make a video, register an FIR, you'll fight a case unnecessarily. There is no use let procedure complete."

Purportedly, the Income Tax raids were carried out owing to suspicion of tax evasion. Akhilesh took a jibe at BJP over the raids and said such misuse of central agencies only reflects that the BJP has realised that they will be wiped off in the 2022 assembly polls in UP.

