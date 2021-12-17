Ahead of 2022 polls, Akhilesh backs Mayawati, says 'Ganga Expressway project started by BSP leader'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) During his campaigning in Rae Bareli, Akhilesh Yadav, who was also former UP CM, also said, "The prices of petrol & diesel have skyrocketed. When inflation doubles & income reduces, in such a situation, how can there be happiness among people? BJP has lied to the people of the State."

Highlights Akhilesh Yadav said Ganga Expressway project was started by the BSP chief, former UP CM Mayawati.

His statements came a day ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur



Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a surprising statement, said that the Ganga Expressway project was started by the BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati.

His statements came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur to lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway. The PMO earlier said in a statement: "The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country."

Akhilesh Yadav, speaking of the project said, "the Ganga Expressway project was started by Mayawati Ji. These people (BJP) are laying the foundation stone of the project started by Mayawati Ji."

Mayawati has served four separate terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the years 1995, 1997, 2002-2003, and 2007-2012.

During his campaigning in Rae Bareli, Akhilesh Yadav, who was also former UP CM, also said, "The prices of petrol & diesel have skyrocketed. When inflation doubles & income reduces, in such a situation, how can there be happiness among people? BJP has lied to the people of the State."

