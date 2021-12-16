Akhilesh, Shivpal bury differences after 4 years to put up united front against BJP in UP Polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav meets uncle Shivpal ahead of crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday reached Shivpal's residence to meet his disgruntled uncle. The meeting which lasted for almost 45 minutes assumes significance on the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which is slated early next year.

There was a fallout between the two in 2017. Allegedly upset over his diminishing stature in the party, Shivpal had resigned and floated a new party altogether in 2018 and called it Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia.

If sources are to be believed, Shivpal Yadav had demanded at least 100 seats to contest in the upcoming elections.

Years after a bitter fall out, both uncle and nephew were seen warming up to each other and also had shown willingness to fight the elections in coalition.

