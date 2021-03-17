Mamata Banerjee releases TMC's manifesto for Bengal polls 2021, promises 5 lakh jobs in a year

Image Source : ANI TMC has released its election manifesto for upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released Trinamool Congress' (TMC) election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Bengal polls 2021 will be held in 8 phases, beginning March 27 while the final phase of voting will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Releasing the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls, Mamata Banerjee promised increasing employment opportunities. She said her government will work towards decreasing unemployment, saying they will create 5 lakh jobs in a year.

We will ensure a minimum annual income of Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 for general category and backward community people respectively in Bengal, Mamata said while releasing the poll manifesto.

'Duare Sarkar' program will be held four months a year. Free ration will be provided at doorstep, Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee said, "this is not a political manifesto, it is a development-oriented manifesto. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people."

When TMC came to power our revenue was about Rs 25,000 crore, it is now over Rs 75,000 crores, Mamata said in the presser.

Mamata also slammed the Centre saying, "the Election Commission is being guided by the BJP. They are misusing the powers of the Election Commission."

