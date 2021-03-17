Want to provide free vaccine to all, but PM Modi creating hurdles: Mamata at Jhargram rally

Image Source : PTI Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses poll rally ahead of upcoming elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Centre saying she wanted to give free coronavirus vaccines to the people of the state but the Modi government is not allowing it to happen.

Addressing a poll rally in Bengal's Jhargram, Mamata Banerjee blamed the Modi government for creating obstacles to allow access to her government for providing free vaccines to the people.

Mamata further slammed the BJP and said, "Narendra Modi promised to vaccinate people of Bihar after coming to power, during elections. But did they provide vaccines? No, they did not, they lied."

The Bengal Chief Minister asked people not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections as they won't be able to follow their dharma.

"Don’t vote for BJP otherwise, you won't be able to follow your 'dharma'. You will have to say 'Jai Shree Ram', you will not be able to say 'Jai Siya Ram'. Lord Ram used to worship Maa Durga because she is much bigger in stature," she said.

