BJP's Battleground South: Party to contest on 115 seats in Kerala, 20 in Tamil Nadu. Here's list of candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight on 20 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and 115 in Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, H Rajan will contest from Karaikuddi, MR Gandhi from Nagarpur, K Annamalai from Arbakurchi, V Sriniwasan from Coimbatore and Khushbu Sundar from Thousand Lights assembly constituency.

In Kerala, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan has been fielded from Palakkad, K Rajshekharan from Nemom, PK Krishna from Kattakala, Suresh Gopi from Trissur, KJ Alphons from Kannamdanam, Dr. Abdul Salam from Tirur, Manikuttam from Manathavady, Dr Jacob Thomas from Eranjakuda, K Surendran from Manjeswaram and Konni.

