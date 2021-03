Image Source : FILE/PTI Congress releases list of 21 candidates for upcoming Tamil Nadu polls

The Congress party has released a list of 21 candidates for the upcoming election in Tamil Nadu.

Durai Chandrasekhar will contest from Ponneri (SC), K Selvaperunthagai from Sriperumbudur (SC), AM Munirathinam from Sholingur, JS Arumugam from Uthangarai, KI Manirathinam from Kallakurichi, Mohan Kumaramangalam from Omalur, Thirumagan Evera from Erode (East).

Meanwhile, R Ganesh has been fielded from udhagamandaman, Mayura S Jayakumar from Coimbatore (South), K Thennarasu from Udumalaipettai, MRR Radhakrishnan from Vriddhachalam.

