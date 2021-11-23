Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court refuses to postpone Tripura municipal elections

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to postpone the upcoming civic polls in Tripura. The apex court directed the Tripura government to improve the law and order situation in the state. It noted that postponing the election would be an extreme decision. "If we do it then it will set a wrong precedent. Postponing the elections is the last resort", the court said.

Instead, the Supreme Court has ordered enhanced security for Tripura government civic polls. It has directed that the DGP and IG meet the State Election Commission on Wednesday, and take stock of the security arrangements. More force is needed regarding civic elections, it said.

The court also took stock of the action taken over the violence in Tripura so far. It asked the Tripura government about the action taken on the violence so far. It said that it is the responsibility of the DGP, the IG, and the Home Secretary to ensure that the elections are fair and peaceful.

The Supreme Court will next hear the matter on November 25.

