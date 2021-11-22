TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh granted bail by Tripura court

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAYANI06 TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh

West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh was granted bail on Monday. She was arrested on the charge of an attempt to murder from Tripura's Agartala on Sunday after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting “Khela hobe” on Saturday night.

She was granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in West Tripura.

A police official, who did not want to be named, said a BJP worker lodged a complaint that when a street corner gathering was being addressed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday night, Ghosh reached there and shouted "Khela Hobey”.

"Khela hobey" is a slogan used by the TMC during the assembly election in West Bengal held in March-April this year. TMC leaders alleged that their workers were also roughed up by BJP supporters outside the East Agartala Women’s police station, a charge denied by the saffron party.

Meanwhile, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday addressed a press meet in Agartala, where he claimed that democracy is under attack in Tripura.

"If voters can exercise their franchise freely, which is quite unlikely given the prevailing situation, BJP will fail to open its account (in next Assembly polls)", he said.

"If you need to bear a BJP flag to ensure that you reach the polling station, do that. Attend their political programmes to protect yourself from goons, but cast your vote for the pro-development TMC", he further said.

