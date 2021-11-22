TMC MPs meet Amit Shah in Delhi; discuss alleged police brutality in Tripura

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: TMC MPs arrive to protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over alleged police brutality in Tripura.

Highlights TMC alleges police brutality in Tripura, which was discussed with Amit Shah in Delhi today.

Amit Shah will seek a report from the Tripura CM, over police brutality claims.

Earlier today, 16 TMC MPs had staged a protest outside the MHA in Delhi.

Several TMC MPs met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi over alleged police brutality in Tripura. "We told him (Amit Shah) in detail how leaders were arrested & MPs were beaten up. He said he spoke to Tripura CM over the phone yesterday & will seek a report from the state," says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Earlier today, a total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen, and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi and held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the Tripura police incident.

Security has also been increased outside MHA in view of the protest by TMC MPs. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police personnel are also present at the spot.

The TMC had sought an appointment with Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality with its leaders in Tripura.

On Sunday, Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.

