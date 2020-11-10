Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Shahpur Assembly Constituency

Image Source : INDIA TV Shahpur assembly constituency result

The counting of votes for Shahpur assembly constituency began at 8 am today. Shahpur assembly constituency is one of the 243 legislative assemblies in Bihar. It is a part of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency, along with other assembly constituencies including Barhara, Arrah, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Sandesh and Agiaon. Shahpur assembly constituency covers Shahpur community development block and Ishwarpura, Sarna, Suhinya, Barishwan, Chamarpur,Govindpur Tola, Belwati, Maharja, Kundeshar, Karisath, Semariya, Hariharpur, Sonbarasa, Beheya, Chaurasta, Itawa, Bharauli, Gopalpur, Ranisagar, Karnamepur, Ramdthi, Banahi, Baghi, Diha, Gaura, Sikariya, Maniyara, Dhamwal and Kauria.

In 2015, the Shahpur constituency had 14 candidates in the fray. The constituency was won by RJD's Rahul Tiwary (with 47.76 per cent votes), while BJP's Visheshwar Ojha (with 37.72 per cent votes) had emerged as the runner up.

During the same elections, the RJD had bagged 80 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) had managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats.

Independent candidate Krishna Bihari Singh had secured 3,680 votes to finish at the third place. The top three parties got 47.8%, 37.7% and 2.5% respectively.

Nitish Kumar formed an alliance with the BJP after he became the chief minister of the state. This came after his previous attempt to form a stable government with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress did not last long.

